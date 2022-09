Pese a la Guerra Fría 2, la NASA lanza cohete desde Baikonur

The Soyuz rocket was rolled out to the pad today in advance of launching Astronaut Frank Rubio and Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelinis to the @Space_Station Wed, Sept. 21, at 9:54am ET (13:54 UTC) - More : https://t.co/LiiuHUoFFG pic.twitter.com/YonORSNh8B