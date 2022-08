Corea del Sur lanzó KPLO y se une a la carrera hacia la Luna

Go Falcon 9!



The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter satellite is making its way to the moon!



Not only was this the 2nd Cape launch of the day, but SpaceX alone is averaging a launch every 6.29 days. That is seriously impressive! #KPLO



Overview: https://t.co/3yxUI0EiM2 pic.twitter.com/0hjpdMN7x0