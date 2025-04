La revista Time eligió las 100 personas más influyentes del mundo y Javier Milei no se quedó afuera

Embed - TIME on Instagram: "In prior eras, Ed Sheeran says, he treated being a mainstream pop star almost like a competition, pushing his reach from theaters to arenas to stadiums. His efforts were wildly successful: For much of the 2010s, Sheeran’s songs coursed through public spaces like oxygen. Other songwriters and musical fads came and went, but Sheeran continued to crank out ubiquitous hits, sometimes writing them on his own—a rarity in an era of ballooning songwriter credits. In the 2010s on Spotify, he outstreamed collaborators like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber and even his close friend Taylor Swift—who, in a 2017 TIME 100 tribute, praised him as having “one of the most impressive self-made careers in music.” He’s now the all-time sixth-most streamed artist on Spotify, and has shattered all sorts of streaming and concert attendance records around the world. But all of that record-breaking “didn’t really make me feel anything,” he says. So even as he prepares for his next blockbuster album—which does not yet have a release date—he’s actively trying to change his life to reflect his new priorities. That includes finding happiness in playing live music in small venues; in embracing fatherhood; in forging global alliances with musicians from China to India; and in leaning into his role as pop’s great facilitator—who doesn’t need to always be at the center of things, but who is instead always creating spaces for those seeking community, empathy, and wonder. “I think now I've explored everything,” he says. “So it is kind of stripping it back a little bit and finding the joy in creating sh-t. At the link in bio, Sheeran opens up about navigating grief, getting sober, making his new album, and learning to enjoy it all. Photographs by Adrienne Raquel (@adrienneraquel) for TIME"

