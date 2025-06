USA bombardeó 3 centrales nucleares de Irán: Muy desfavorable todo para Teherán

GBU-57A/B MOP



- 30,000-pound (13,600 kg)-'bunker buster' bomb developed for the United States Air Force



- Can penetrate about 60 m (200 ft) of earth or 18 m (59 ft) of concrete



- Can be dropped only by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber



- Used in US strikes on Fordow earlier today pic.twitter.com/8iruHl3xsR