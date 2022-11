El "Poocha che" de Malvinas: Ganamos la guerra lingüística

‘Well che, we were heading to camp for the two-nighter and got bogged so stopped for smoko and grabbed a few buds out the booze box, that’s when it all went tits up’

‘Poocha che!’



Number 37 in our #falklandsin50 display is accent and dialect#falklandsmuseum #falklandislands pic.twitter.com/AEDRQMKlOa