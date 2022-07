Bitcoin e inflación récord en USA ¿Qué puede pasar?

Themes this week



#1 CPI Inflation. Consensus is higher: 8.8% yoy, 1.1% mom. My view: comes in even higher, large dip gets bought.



#2 Earnings. Mostly financials this week. Should be OK.



#3 European gas crisis. Exerts downwards pressure on risk and the euro.



Going to be messy. https://t.co/LCmt2GRcHl