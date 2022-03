El regreso a la Luna se aproxima y la NASA brindó detalles

10 hours and 28 minutes.



That’s how long it took for the crawler to arrive at the launchpad with the 3.5-million-pound @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion spacecraft.



Now, @NASAKennedy teams are preparing for one final test before liftoff of #Artemis I. https://t.co/q0lL6Zlxzr pic.twitter.com/Y3Ch3pnTp2