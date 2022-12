Mauna Loa: El volcán que erupcionó luego de 40 años inactivo

Sharing with you this evening, video from #MaunaLoa's NE Rift Zone. At ~11 am on Nov 29, 2022, the lava fountains were measured at 35-40 meters (115-148 ft) in height. The second video shows an ‘a‘ lava flow several meters (yards) thick, moving to the northeast. #MaunaLoaErupts pic.twitter.com/OoOK9kl2y5