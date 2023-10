Cuidado Israel: Catástrofe humanitaria, Ley del Talión y Tito

GREAT NEWS: The elderly woman and her caregiver who were both taken hostage by Hamas have been rescued by Israeli forces.#Israelattack #IsraelHamas#Israelhamaswar #HamasTerrorists#hamasattack #GazaUnderAttack#IsraelUnderAttack#Israel_under_attack#IsraelPalestineWar#mossad… pic.twitter.com/7XiVlrM6pf