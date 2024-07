Mbappé y las SAD: Una relación inesperada

At the age of 25, Kylian Mbappé is now the youngest owner of a proffesional football club in the top 20 European leagues, after buying a 80% stake in Ligue 2 club SM Caen for €20M



He surpasses 27-year-old Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus as the youngest owner pic.twitter.com/UBl7RNtd2D