Kiev arma resistencia, denuncia que Moscú bombardeó orfanato

Absolute insanity.

Just the abyss of war crimes.

Russians are totally ignoring the law of war and openly attack civilians with MRLSs.

Okhtyrka has been shelled with BM-27 Uragan, multiple reports say the same in Kharkiv.

In Volzel outside Kyiv, an orphanage is shelled.