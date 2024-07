River, Cruzeiro y la "Batalla de Chile"

Joaozinho's glorious 88th minute freekick steers Cruzeiro to 1976 Copa Libertadores Final victory beating River Plate 3-2 in the 3rd game in Santiago. 'Raposa' had led 2-0 before 'Los Millonarios' pulled it back to 2-2. The late strike, however, gave Cruzeiro a deserved victory. pic.twitter.com/aF6kQST6R9