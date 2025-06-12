Escalada sin precedentes de destrucciòn en Medio Oriente: Israel atacó con misiles a Irán

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/i/status/1933314965412458769&partner=&hide_thread=false
ISRAEL ATTACKS IRAN— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) June 13, 2025
Visuals from Tehran, Iran.
Explosions also heard in Tabriz. pic.twitter.com/kchSPD1xSz
Israel just bombed the Iranian capital of Tehran in a preemptive strike.— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 13, 2025
Pray for peace and for Iran to never get a nuke.pic.twitter.com/t1l5HvANKa
Israel is currently striking Iran’s capital, Tehran.— AF Post (@AFpost) June 13, 2025
Israel is currently striking Iran's capital, Tehran.