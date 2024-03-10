Llegaron los premios Oscars 2024, y los nominados se enfrentan en una gala llena de tanques de Hollywood. Una de las favoritas de la noche es Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the flower moon, American Fiction, Poor Things, The zone of interest, Maestro, Past lives, Anatomy of a fall.
LISTA DE GANADORES
Ganadores premios Oscar 2024: Lo mejor del certamen
Un repaso al certamen de los premios de La Academia de Hollywood. Los Oscars vuelven en una nueva edición recargada de grandes joyas del cine.
10 de marzo de 2024 - 21:30
Mejor pelicula
- Ganador: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz
- Ganadora: Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Mejor director
- Ganador: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Mejor actor
- Ganador: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor canción original
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
- The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
- I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Mejor banda sonora
- Ganador: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- Ganadora: The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- Ganadora: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
Mejor Cinematografía
- Ganador: Oppenheimer
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Poor Things
Mejor largometraje documental
- Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Mejor corto documental
- Ganador: The Last Repair Shop
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- Ni Nai and Wài Pó
Mejor montaje cinematográfico
- Ganador: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a fall
- Los restos
- Killers of the flower moona
- Poor things
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ganador: Godzilla Minus One
- El creador
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
- Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Primera parte
- Napoleón
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ganador: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the flower moon
- Ryan Gosling-Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor largometraje internacional
- Ganador: La Zona de Interés
- Soy capitan
- Perfect Dats
- Sociedad de la nieve
- La sala de profesores
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Ganador: Pobres
- Barbie
- Asesinos de la luna flor
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de producción.
- Ganador: Pobres
- Barbie
- Asesinos de la luna flor
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
El mejor maquillaje y peluquería.
- Ganador: Pobres
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Sociedad de la nieve
Mejor guión adaptado
- Ganador: Ficción americana
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La zona de interés
Mejor guión original
- Ganador: Anatomía de una caída
- Los restos
- Maestro
- mayo diciembre
- Vidas pasadas
Mejor película animada
- Ganador: El niño y la garza
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Sueños de robots
- Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verse
Mejor corto animado
- Ganador: ¡La guerra ha terminado! Inspirado en la música de John y Yoko
- Carta a un cerdo
- Noventa y cinco sentidos
- Nuestro uniforme
- Paquidermo
Mejor actriz de soporte
- Ganador: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt como Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - El color morado
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
---------------------------------------------