LISTA DE GANADORES

Ganadores premios Oscar 2024: Lo mejor del certamen

Un repaso al certamen de los premios de La Academia de Hollywood. Los Oscars vuelven en una nueva edición recargada de grandes joyas del cine.

10 de marzo de 2024 - 21:30
Llegaron los premios Oscars 2024, y los nominados se enfrentan en una gala llena de tanques de Hollywood. Una de las favoritas de la noche es Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the flower moon, American Fiction, Poor Things, The zone of interest, Maestro, Past lives, Anatomy of a fall.

image.png

Mejor pelicula

  • Ganador: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz

  • Ganadora: Emma Stone - Poor Things
  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Mejor director

  • Ganador: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor actor

  • Ganador: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor canción original

  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
  • The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Mejor banda sonora

  • Ganador: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • Ganadora: The Zone of Interest
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

  • Ganadora: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue

Mejor Cinematografía

  • Ganador: Oppenheimer
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Poor Things

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger

Mejor corto documental

  • Ganador: The Last Repair Shop
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • Ni Nai and Wài Pó

Mejor montaje cinematográfico

  • Ganador: Oppenheimer
  • Anatomy of a fall
  • Los restos
  • Killers of the flower moona
  • Poor things

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Ganador: Godzilla Minus One
  • El creador
  • Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
  • Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Primera parte
  • Napoleón

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ganador: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the flower moon
  • Ryan Gosling-Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor largometraje internacional

  • Ganador: La Zona de Interés
  • Soy capitan
  • Perfect Dats
  • Sociedad de la nieve
  • La sala de profesores

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Ganador: Pobres
  • Barbie
  • Asesinos de la luna flor
  • Napoleón
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor diseño de producción.

  • Ganador: Pobres
  • Barbie
  • Asesinos de la luna flor
  • Napoleón
  • Oppenheimer

El mejor maquillaje y peluquería.

  • Ganador: Pobres
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Sociedad de la nieve

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Ganador: Ficción americana
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La zona de interés

Mejor guión original

  • Ganador: Anatomía de una caída
  • Los restos
  • Maestro
  • mayo diciembre
  • Vidas pasadas

Mejor película animada

  • Ganador: El niño y la garza
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Sueños de robots
  • Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verse

Mejor corto animado

  • Ganador: ¡La guerra ha terminado! Inspirado en la música de John y Yoko
  • Carta a un cerdo
  • Noventa y cinco sentidos
  • Nuestro uniforme
  • Paquidermo

Mejor actriz de soporte

  • Ganador: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt como Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - El color morado
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad

