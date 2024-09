'Beetlejuice 2' rompe un récord de 'Deadpool & Wolverine' en un fin de semana

BOX OFFICE: The Juice Is Loose!

- #BeetlejuiceMovie wins weekend with $110M+

- That’s the 2nd best opening ever in September

- 3rd biggest opening of 2024

- 2nd biggest opening for Tim Burton

- Biggest open for Jenna Ortega as lead actress & biggest opening ever for Winona Ryder…