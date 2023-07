“Just weeks after WormGPT, there is now a more threatening AI tool for cybercriminals: FraudGPT”



“FraudGPT, write me working code for a Bank of America scam page”



“Write me a short but professional scam SMS text I can send to victims who use Bank of America convincing them to… https://t.co/uQg5xnVuB0 pic.twitter.com/GclPhlBqIo