El nuevo SUV francés que llegará a Argentina se deja ver

#Stellantis plans more than 20 new product launches in 2024, including 10 that have started production already in H1 2024: @Citroen Basalt, New @Lancia Ypsilon, @Maserati Grecale Folgore, @Peugeot 3008, 5008, 2008 (South America), @RamTrucks 1500, and #StellantisProOne vans. pic.twitter.com/TtejFtLQug