DEPORTES Del Potro > DelBonis > Argentina Open 2022

ARGENTINA OPEN 2022

Del Potro volvió, perdió, se despidió e hizo llorar a todos

Juan Martín Del Potro volvió a la actividad pero cayó ante Federico DelBonis 6-1 y 6-3, le puso punto final a su carrera entre lágrimas.

08 de febrero de 2022 - 20:22
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491212971628011521
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491212148906897408
https://twitter.com/puppotenis/status/1491212149737553920
https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis/status/1491212062311260162
https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis/status/1491211759327358977
https://twitter.com/PuroTenisAM1650/status/1491211551772397574
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491210380319801344
https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis/status/1491210307192164352
https://twitter.com/TennisChannel/status/1491209920766750721

https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491208833036918787
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491208289639706625
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491208489921921029
https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1491206642155016194
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491206028297392137
https://twitter.com/PuroTenisAM1650/status/1491205707223511043
https://twitter.com/AmalfiTenis/status/1491205395066818560
https://twitter.com/dannymiche/status/1491205380122509314
https://twitter.com/TNTSportsAR/status/1491205399118180357
https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis/status/1491205099263307776
https://twitter.com/elgraficoweb/status/1491204497921933312
https://twitter.com/sebatorok/status/1491204187941748737
https://twitter.com/canaldeportv/status/1491203944416043014
https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis/status/1491203318244380679
https://twitter.com/AmalfiTenis/status/1491203382262263808
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491202480578965506
https://twitter.com/puppotenis/status/1491202380402421763
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491200577128517632
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491200522178768900
https://twitter.com/ESPNtenis/status/1491200495368744963
https://twitter.com/QuiqueCano/status/1491200217110450178
https://twitter.com/puppotenis/status/1491200307140853761
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491198553020112906
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491199125144145924
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491197116433465344
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491196737154863109
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491194005090148355
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491194927497330688
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491194005090148355
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491193637606236164
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491192962751025152
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491192465180790786

https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491191127130652680
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491192054587744267
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491191715604185094
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491190745688158211
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491184051054649344
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491180928495988736
https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1491170524562849796

https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491185703300083712
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491184931925794816
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491181710154870785

https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1491160878036971520

AMPLIAREMOS

